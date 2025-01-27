Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to hit a lifetime high on Thursday, sparked by safe-haven demand due to U.S. tariff threats, while the focus was also on a crucial inflation report for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was up 1.3% at $2,794.42 per ounce, as of 1:57 p.m. ET (1857 GMT), hitting its record high level at $2798.24 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures settled 1.8% higher at $2,845.20.



"We are seeing keener uncertainty and anxiety about the Trump administration's new policies on trade and foreign policy ... fresh technical buying coming in as prices are trending higher now in both gold and silver," said Jim Wyckoff, a senior market analyst at Kitco Metals.

Earlier this week, the White House said U.S. President Donald Trump planned to hit Mexico and Canada with steep tariffs on Saturday and was also considering some on China.

The dollar fell 0.2%, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in over a month.

"Gold is shining as a safe haven asset, with investors seeking shelter to weather the storm of unpredictability," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown.

The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday, in line with expectations, with Chair Jerome Powell saying there would be no rush to cut them again.

Data showed that U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but analysts reckon robust domestic demand will probably keep the Fed on a slow interest rate cut path.

Investors now await the December U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report on Friday.

The U.S. gold market has been trading at a premium since the recent presidential election, the London Bullion Market Association said on Thursday, adding that the association has been closely liaising with the CME Group and U.S. authorities to monitor this trend.

Spot silver was up 2.5% at $31.56 per ounce.

"The Platinum and Palladium market I think are seeing spillover buying interest from the rallying gold and silver markets and that's mainly what's driving those markets higher," Wyckoff added.

Platinum added 2.5% to $970.15, and palladium gained 2.6% to $987.25.



Reporting by Anmol Choubey and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Brijesh Patel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Mohammed Safi Shamsi and Maju Samuel