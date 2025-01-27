Jan 31 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index rose marginally on Friday as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff deadline.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.08% at 6:29 a.m. ET (1129 GMT).

With just a day remaining before Trump's self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline to issue trade duties on trading partners, including Canada, investors factored in the potential implications on both economies.

Companies, consumers and farmers across North America could be impacted by the punitive duties, potentially disrupting nearly $1.6 trillion in annual trade.

The S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), rose to a record high on Thursday as investors assessed U.S. corporate earnings and safe-haven demand, fostered by the threat of U.S. trade tariffs, lifted the price of gold.

On the economic front, Canada's November gross domestic product reading is scheduled for release before the market opens, with analysts predicting a 0.1% contraction.

In the United States, the personal consumption expenditures price index for December, a key indicator for inflation trends, is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In commodities, oil prices , edged lower, set for a weekly decline.

Gold prices rose and were set for their best month since March 2024, as investors seek safety in the metal.

In corporate news, Algonquin Power (AQN.TO), said on Friday Rod West will succeed Chris Huskilson as its new chief executive officer, effective March 7.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru