Indonesia’s investment minister said on Tuesday French miner Eramet is exploring new mining areas in the South Sulawesi and Papua regions.

Rosan Roeslani on his Instagram account said he met with Eramet’s Group CEO, Christel Bories, on Monday and he was updated on Eramet’s investment plans.

“Eramet outlined its investment plans, including exploration of new areas in South Sulawesi and Papua as well as the development of the Responsible Green Electric Vehicle project involving various strategic partners,” Rosan said.

Eramet could not immediately be reached for comment.

Eramet’s main operation in Indonesia is its Weda Bay nickel mine, located in Halmahera, North Maluku.

(By Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by John Mair and Martin Petty)