Feb 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained on Tuesday as megacap stocks stabilized despite ongoing market volatility following China's counter tariffs in response to new U.S. trade restrictions.

Minutes after U.S. President Donald Trump's 10% tariff on Chinese goods kicked in at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), China's finance ministry announced levies on some U.S. imports, effective Feb. 10.

Beijing's limited reply to Trump's imposition underscored its attempts to engage the U.S. president in talks and avert an outright trade war between the world's two largest economies.

"The tariff gun is clearly loaded... we don't know if it eventually is going to fire, (but) we now have some time in between the announcement and the implementation," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

"Markets are going to take the pause and try to price in the uncertainty."

Alphabet (GOOGL.O), rose 1.8% ahead of its quarterly results, which are due after markets close, while Nvidia (NVDA.O), advanced 2.8%.

At 10:21 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 46.08 points, or 0.10%, to 44,467.99, the S&P 500 (.SPX), gained 34.50 points, or 0.58%, to 6,029.07 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), gained 214.68

points, or 1.11%, to 19,606.63.

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with energy stocks (.SPNY), leading the gains with a 1.7% rise.

Biotechnology firm Illumina (ILMN.O), dropped 4.3%, while PVH Corp (PVH.N), opens new tab, the holding company for brands including Calvin Klein, shed 0.8% after China placed the companies in its "unreliable entity list".

Trump had also imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada over the weekend, but agreed to a 30-day pause in the levies on Monday, in return for border and crime concessions from both countries.

The last-minute change helped the three major U.S. stock indexes pare some of the heavy losses suffered earlier on Monday and closed trading well off session lows.

Three Federal Reserve officials warned on Monday that trade tariffs carried inflation risks, with one arguing that uncertainty over the outlook for prices called for slower interest-rate cuts than otherwise.

Comments from Fed leaders including Atlanta's Raphael Bostic are expected through the day.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. job openings stood at 7.6 million in December, compared to an estimated 8 million, according to economists polled by Reuters.

In earnings-driven moves, PepsiCo (PEP.O), fell 1.8% after it forecast annual profit below expectations and missed quarterly revenue estimates.

Merck (MRK.N), dropped 9.9% after the drugmaker said it would pause shipments of Gardasil to China through at least the mid-year, as continued weak demand for the HPV vaccine there is expected to hurt the company's 2025 revenues.

Palantir (PLTR.O), jumped 25.8% after the data analytics company forecast first-quarter and annual revenue above Wall Street estimates.

PayPal (PYPL.O), fell 9.5% after the digital payments giant's operating margin shrank in the fourth quarter.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N), rose 4.4% after beating fourth-quarter profit estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.46-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 2.19-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 34 new highs and 68 new lows.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Sukriti Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Pooja Desai