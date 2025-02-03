Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Tuesday led by energy stocks, as U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily pause tariffs on Ottawa kept the overall sentiment upbeat.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), was up 0.66% at 25409.78.

Trump on Monday paused steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada, agreeing to a 30-day halt for concessions on border and crime enforcement. The suspension relieved domestic investors who saw hopes of renewed negotiations to avert trade conflict among key allies.

The benchmark index had pared some of its losses on Monday after Trump's decision.

"Today is just a positive sentiment carried from yesterday given the one-month delay in imposing tariffs on Canada, while Canada and the U.S. continue to negotiate over trade tariffs and border control," said Ian Chong, Portfolio Manager at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

But Trump's 10% tariff on top metal consumer China remain in effect. Following the implementation of the tariffs at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT) on Tuesday, China retaliated with tariffs on targeted U.S. imports.

At least ten sectors on TSX gained. Heavyweight energy (.SPTTEN), climbed 1.5% as crude prices rose after trading lower earlier in the session.

Healthcare (.GSPTTHC), added 1%, with cannabis firm Tilray Brand boosting the sub-sector with an almost 5% rise.

Canadian 10-year benchmark yield jumped to 3.043%, in tandem with its U.S. counterpart.

Among individual stocks, TMX GROUP (X.TO), rose 6.3% as the financial services company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue above estimates.

Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed