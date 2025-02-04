Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed the importance of the U.S.-EU economic relationship and transatlantic cooperation in an introductory call with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Bessent and Lagarde discussed shared economic priorities and key policy areas of mutual interest, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The two spoke days after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that he would soon impose tariffs on imports from the European Union. At an informal meeting in Brussels on Monday, the bloc's 27 leaders discussed how to tackle the evolving relationship with Washington.



