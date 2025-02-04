Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed the importance of the U.S.-EU economic relationship and transatlantic cooperation in an introductory call with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.
Bessent and Lagarde discussed shared economic priorities and key policy areas of mutual interest, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
The two spoke days after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that he would soon impose tariffs on imports from the European Union. At an informal meeting in Brussels on Monday, the bloc's 27 leaders discussed how to tackle the evolving relationship with Washington.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Scott Malone
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.