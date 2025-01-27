OTTAWA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday that a policy shift in the U.S. was causing uncertainty and President Donald Trump's tariff threats were already impacting business and households. "Trump's threats of new tariffs are already affecting business and household confidence, particularly in Canada and Mexico. The longer this uncertainty persists, the more it will weigh on economic activity in our countries," he said, virtually addressing a conference held in Mexico City.



Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Ismail Shakil

