Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), saw its proven and probable gold mineral reserves rise by 23% to 17.4 million ounces before 2024 depletion, largely due to its Balochistan, Pakistan-based Reko Diq copper-gold project, the company said in a statement on Thursday. After the completion of its feasibility study at Reko Diq, 13 million ounces of gold were added to its probable reserves on an attributable basis.



Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid

