WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it is closely following developments in the U.S., including moves by the Trump administration to halt foreign aid and impose tariffs on China, but it was too soon to offer clear assessments of the impact.

The global lender has repeatedly warned countries that protectionist measures, trade restrictions and increased uncertainty could dampen global growth, but IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said the impact of already announced U.S. tariffs and other measures would depend on the responses of other countries and consumers, along with further trade developments.



Asked about proposals in the Project 2025 agenda written by some key members of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration that call for the U.S. to withdraw from the IMF, Kozack said the IMF had a long history of working with successive U.S. administrations and looked forward to continuing that work.



Reporting by Andrea Shalal And Rodrigo Campos