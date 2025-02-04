Feb 6 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices edged higher, while investors also focused on earnings from some major domestic corporations.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 6:40 a.m. ET (1140 GMT).

Oil prices , increased after Saudi Arabia's state oil company significantly raised its March crude prices.

Meanwhile, gold prices paused after a five-session rally to all-time highs.

Canadian planemaker Bombardier (BBDb.TO), reported a 1.5% rise in quarterly revenue on aftermarket business strength and delayed its 2025 forecast, citing uncertainty related to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), surpassed analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from increased oil production and robust sales of refined products.

Parka maker Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), missed quarterly revenue estimates, signaling choppy sales in the key luxury goods market China.

Markets will also closely watch domestic employment and U.S. payrolls data, set to be released on Friday, which could offer clues on the policy rate trajectory in Canada and the United States, respectively.

A reading of the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the month of January is also due later in the day.

In other news, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Canadian business and labor leaders in Toronto on Friday. This follows a pause on U.S. trade tariffs earlier this week.

The move underlined long-standing calls for measures to reduce reliance on the United States, which takes 75% of all Canada's goods and services exports.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended higher on Wednesday, as the temporary relief from U.S. tariffs boosted market sentiment.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas