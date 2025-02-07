NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks erased earlier declines to trade flat, while U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest U.S. tariff salvo and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a patient path for rate cuts.

President Donald Trump on Monday raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25% from the previous 10%, eliminated country exceptions, as well as product-specific exclusions, and promised to announce global reciprocal tariffs within days.

But Trump also said he was considering an exemption for Australia and that the steel and aluminum measures would only take effect from March 4, keeping alive the view for some investors that the duties are being used as a negotiating tool.

Mexico, Canada and the European Union on Tuesday condemned the move, with the EU saying the 27-nation bloc would take "firm and proportionate countermeasures".

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 eked out a slight gain as the benchmark index erased its earlier declines. Powell indicated the central bank was in no rush to adjust its policy stance, and also said it was not the role of the Fed to comment on tariff or trade policy, but to react to its impact on the economy.

"Valuations are elevated, company guidance is measured, inflation is persistent, government policy is uncertain, tariff talk is ongoing and global tensions are elevated. So in aggregate, the level of uncertainty is high, which implies increased volatility," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

A gain of nearly 5% in Coca-Cola (KO.N), shares helped lift the Dow Industrials into positive territory after the beverage company reported its quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 123.24 points, or 0.28%, to 44,593.65, the S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 2.06 points, or 0.03%, to 6,068.50 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), fell 70.41 points, or 0.36%, to 19,643.86.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS), rose 0.2 point, or 0.02%, to 873.99.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX), index rose 0.23% to close at a record high, led by bank stocks (.SX7E), opens new tab.

Treasury yields maintained gains after Powell's testimony as investor attention turns to the latest reading of consumer prices on Wednesday.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes climbed 4 basis points to 4.535% and has advanced for four straight sessions, its longest run of gains in a month.

Markets have been slowly scaling back expectations for rate cuts from the U.S. central bank this year, largely expecting the Fed to hold rates steady at its March and May meetings. For the June Fed meeting, markets are pricing in a 51% chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points in June, down from 63.6% a week ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, opens new tab.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.41% to 107.92, with the euro up 0.53% at $1.0361.

Against the Japanese yen , the dollar strengthened 0.31% to 152.46 while sterling firmed 0.62% to $1.2443.

"We've seen a lot of volatility come off of tariff headlines in the last two weeks," said Helen Given, FX trader at Monex USA in Washington.

"But what we're seeing now is that those headlines and those announcements are not necessarily an indication that these tariffs are actually going to be levied, at least not at the time that we think that they might be."

Oil prices rose to a two-week high on Russian and Iranian supply concerns, although the tariff announcement curbed gains somewhat.

U.S. crude settled up 1.38% to $73.32 a barrel and Brent settled at $77 per barrel, up 1.38% on the day.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York, Noel Randewich in San Francisco, Shashwat Chauhan and Sukriti Gupta in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich and Aurora Ellis