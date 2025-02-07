Mexico will send a message to the United States regarding the 25% tariff on steel and aluminum and top officials are scheduled to speak later this week, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday.

Sheinbaum questioned why US President Donald Trump had ordered the measure, reiterating comments made by her foreign minister earlier this week that the United States runs a trade surplus with Mexico in steel and aluminum.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Kylie Madry; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)