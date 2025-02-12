Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were subdued on Thursday after the previous day's inflation shock as investors awaited PPI data to gauge the central bank's interest-rate trajectory, while the prospect of Russia-Ukraine peace talks spurred some risk-taking.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he planned to unveil reciprocal tariffs, adding to the market's anxiety.

The focus will be on the January producer price index report, expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a monthly uptick of 0.3%.

A January consumer price index reading on Wednesday showed the highest increase in prices in nearly a year-and-a-half, underscoring the U.S. Federal Reserve's messaging that it was in no rush to resume cutting interest rates anytime soon.

"While the Fed is cognizant of the pattern of early-year inflation strength, the print will do little to ease policymakers' inflation anxieties, particularly given the context of accelerating labor demand, increased inflation expectations, and incoming tariff effects," economists at BNP Paribas said in a note.

Responding to the uptick in inflation, Trump, who assumed office on January 20 and had campaigned on the promise of lowering prices, said the latest data should not be attributed to his administration.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, on his second day of testimony to Congress, said the data was further evidence that the central bank's battle with rising prices wasn't finished.

Traders currently see only one 25-basis-point interest-rate cut from the Fed this year, but not before September, according to the CME's FedWatch.

The last reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, showed the fastest rise in months. Persistent signs of rising inflation could mean the central bank's policymakers will be cautious about cutting rates at all this year.

Meanwhile, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had expressed a desire for peace in separate phone conversations with him on Wednesday.

At 07:10 a.m., Dow E-minis were up 13 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 2 points, or 0.01%.

Most megacap and growth stocks fell in premarket trading, although Tesla (TSLA.O), was an outlier, advancing 1.9%.

Trade Desk (TTD.O), dropped 28.8% after the ad tech firm forecast its first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates.

Reddit (RDDT.N), shed 11.8% after the social media platform missed market estimates for daily active unique visitors in the fourth quarter.

Cisco Systems (CSCO.O), added 6.4% after the network-equipment maker raised its annual revenue forecast, while Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O), jumped 11.8% after the trading platform beat fourth-quarter profit expectations.

Deere (DE.N), fell 4.6% after the world's largest farm-equipment maker's quarterly revenue slumped 35% and missed analysts' expectations.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM.N), added 2.1% after the aerospace supplier forecast first-quarter profit above estimates.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Sukriti Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai