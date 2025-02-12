Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Thursday due to escalating concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's impending tariff plans, which could further strain global trade relations.

Spot gold added 0.4% to $2,913.47 per ounce as of 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), moving back towards its record peak of $2,942.70 hit on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.4% to $2,941.50.



Trump plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that levy duties on U.S. imports on Thursday.

U.S. producer prices in January increased solidly, providing further evidence of rising inflation and bolstering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off on any rate cuts until the second half of the year.

"The major factor is political uncertainty and the economic consequences ... the PPI was pretty much neutral and it didn't really have much of an effect on gold, investors around the world are worried about what the Trump policies will do to the overall economy," said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group.

Despite expectations of a market selloff due to recent PPI data, Powell's testimony, and Trump's talk about possible Russia-Ukraine peace, the market remains positive due to a flight to safety and traders buying the dip, contradicting these bearish signals, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, at his second congressional hearing this week, reiterated that the central bank was in no rush to cut interest rates.

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates tarnish the non-yielding asset's allure.

A stellar rally that has lifted global gold prices to all-time highs has cast a shadow on jewellery purchases for India's wedding season, while dealers in China offered discounts to lure buyers.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $32.06 per ounce. Platinum was down 0.6% to $986.60 and palladium was steady at $974.45.

Reporting by Anmol Choubey in Bengaluru; Editing by Rod Nickel