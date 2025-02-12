The United States “would love to” see Australia supplying uranium for nuclear power, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Monday, speaking at a conference in London.
“I would love to see Australia get in the game of supplying uranium, maybe going down that nuclear road themselves,” he told the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship event, speaking via video link.
