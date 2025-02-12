The Gabriela Mistral unit of Chile’s state-run copper producer Codelco has reached an early agreement with its workers’ union, Codelco said in a statement on Friday. The new collective bargaining agreement for Gabriela Mistral, one of Codelco’s smallest mining units, will be in place for three years as of June 1, and cover nearly 300 people. (By Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sarah Morland)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.