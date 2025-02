Harmony Gold on Friday said a worker had died at its Mponeng mine, the world’s deepest, after a seismic event. The accident took place on Thursday morning when the seismic event was followed by a ground collapse, Harmony said in a statement. (By Nelson Banya)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.