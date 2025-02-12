Precious metals miner Newmont said on Friday that it will again postpone a final investment decision for its Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru. In a statement, the company said the postponement will allow it to prioritize more profitable projects. Yanacocha is South America’s largest gold mine, located in Peru’s Cajamarca department, but it also produces copper and silver, according to Newmont’s website. (By Marco Aquino; Editing by Alexander Villegas)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.