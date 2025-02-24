Feb 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, buoyed by higher gold prices, after a major sell-off in the previous session.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.54% at 7.00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).
Gold prices edged up to trade near its record peak, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.
TSX fell to a five-week low on Friday, weighed by declines for energy, metal mining and high-flying technology shares, as commodity prices declined and investors grew more risk-averse.
Oil prices , steadied on Monday as investors awaited clarity on talks to end the war in Ukraine and weighed the prospect of a resumption in crude exports from northern Iraq.
This week, Canada and Mexico are expected to intensify discussions to avoid 25% tariffs on their exports to the U.S., aiming to convince President Donald Trump's administration that their efforts to enhance border security and curb fentanyl trafficking are effective, ahead of a March 4 deadline.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's favored measure of core inflation is due on Friday and is expected to slow to 2.6% in January from 2.8% in December.
In Canada, a reading of fourth-quarter gross domestic product numbers is also due on Friday.
In corporate news, Britain's National Grid (NG.L), has reached a deal to sell its U.S. onshore renewables business to investment firm Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), for $1.74 billion including debt, it said on Monday.
Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed