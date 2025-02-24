Aluminum giant Alcoa said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose a tariff on aluminum imports could cost about 100,000 jobs across the United States. “We view (tariffs) as bad for the U.S.,” Bill Oplinger, CEO of the Pittsburgh-based company, told the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Florida. Oplinger’s remarks were webcast. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

