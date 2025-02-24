Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. energy and metals production could see a limited boost in the short run as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and foreign policy plans, but a potentially bigger boost over the longer run, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday.

The investment bank expects that the 25% tariff on steel and aluminum will be largely transferred to US prices, it said.

"A 10% tariff on all oil imports would not significantly raise WTI and Brent crude prices, but would raise the annual cost of refined oil products by $170 per US household," Goldman Sachs said.



Reporting by Anmol Choubey in Bengaluru