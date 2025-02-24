ATHENS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Eurobank (EURBr.AT), Greece's largest lender by market value, on Thursday reported higher full-year profit for 2024, driven by higher net interest and fee incomes. The bank reported net earnings of 1.45 billion euros ($1.51 billion) last year, up 27% from the 1.14 billion euros in 2023. Net interest income, which reflects the gap between lending and deposit rates, rose 15.3% in 2024 versus 2023, despite declining interest rates, the bank said.



It added that it expects core operating profit to reach 1.9 billion euros in 2027 from 1.7 billion euros in 2025.



Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

