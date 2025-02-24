OTTAWA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a slight drop in its budget deficit to C$21.72 billion ($15.05 billion) for the first nine months of the 2024/25 fiscal year as government revenues increased faster than expenditure, the finance ministry said on Friday.

By comparison, the deficit in the same period a year earlier had been C$23.61 billion, it said in a statement.

Program expenses rose 10.7% on increases across all major categories of spending for the nine months. Public debt charges increased by 17.3% largely because of higher interest rates, the ministry said.



Year-to-date revenues grew by 11.8%, largely reflecting higher tax revenues and from other taxes and duties.

On a monthly basis, Canada's budgetary balance in December swung to a surplus of $1 billion, from a deficit of C$4.47 billion in same month the prior year.

($1 = 1.4432 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, editing by Fergal Smith)



