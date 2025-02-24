China’s Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining is seeking to raise up to $419 million in a Hong Kong listing, according to regulatory filings and a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Friday. The Shanghai-listed company is selling 205.6 million shares in a price range of HK$13.72 to HK$15.83 per share, the filings showed. Two cornerstone investors which are subsidiaries of Zhaojin Mining and Zijin Mining have subscribed for about $96 million worth of Chifeng stock, according to the filings. ($1 = HK$7.77) (By Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

