Feb 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as investors avoided big bets ahead of crucial domestic and U.S. economic data.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 6.48 a.m. ET (1148 GMT).

Global markets await the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data, due later in the day, for insights into the monetary policy of the world's largest economy.

Canada's fourth-quarter gross domestic product report is also due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The data will be crucial in assessing the country's economic health amid the pressure of looming U.S. tariffs.

Market sentiment was tested on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico will commence on March 4. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), hit a near-six-week low on Thursday.

The index is set to lose over 1% in February, following January's over 3% gain.

In commodities, gold prices dropped on Friday, putting it on course for its first weekly loss in nine as the U.S. dollar strengthened.

Oil prices , fell 1% and were headed for their first monthly drop since November, as markets braced for Washington's tariff threats and Iraq's decision to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan region.

In corporate news, Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), reported first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates.

Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed