NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs will have some impact on driving up price pressures but there is still a lot of uncertainty how this will all play out. “I do factor in some effects” from tariffs on inflation that will play out over the year, Williams said at a Bloomberg event in New York. He added he views monetary policy as being in a “good place” and “I don’t see any need to change it” right now.



Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chris Reese

