NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday that while the economy is currently in good shape, there are warning signs of trouble looming.

“Unemployment still low, still getting growth, but there are threats to this. We're starting to see that confidence is starting to wane,” Harker said in remarks at his bank.

While inflation has been retreating, “I'm worried that right now that is at risk, that decline is at risk,” he said, while adding it's still his expectation price pressure will continue to retreat.



Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama