Saudi Arabian Mining Company, known as Ma’aden, on Thursday reported 2024 net profit up 82% year on year at 2.87 billion riyals ($765.2 million). Chief executive Bob Wilt attributed the results to “record production” and the company’s second-highest full-year revenue. Ma’aden, which operates in gold, aluminum and phosphates, is a key pillar in Saudi Arabia’s plan to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons and is looking to expand mining capabilities in those commodities. ($1 = 3.7509 riyals) (By Pesha Magid; Editing by David Goodman)

