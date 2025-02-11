OTTAWA, March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian industries ran at 79.8% of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2024, higher than the upwardly revised 79.4% in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The increase was largely attributed to growth in the construction sector, as well as petroleum and coal product manufacturing. Following are the rates in percent: Q4 2024 Q3 2024 (rev) Q3 2024 (prev) Cap. utilization 79.8 79.4 79.3



Manufacturing 78.2 78.1 78.2 (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Promit Mukherjee) ((promit.mukherjee@tr.com, opens new tab)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL CAPACITY

