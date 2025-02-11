ArcelorMittal on Monday announced a more than 270 million euro ($275.4 million) maintenance programme that would include the halt of activities at its plants in Dunkirk and Fos-sur-Mer, France, for several months.

From April 15, the world’s second largest steelmaker will shut down operations for 90 days at its main blast furnace in Dunkirk, the largest in Europe, where it has already delayed planned green investments.

The cost of the maintenance operations in Dunkirk will be 254 million euros, while 18.3 million euros will be allocated for those in Fos-sur-mer, the company said.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

