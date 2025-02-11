WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Monday said he expected uncertainty about President Donald Trump's trade policies to be resolved in early April, and predicted first quarter GDP data would be positive. In an interview with CNBC, Hassett, who heads the National Economic Council, said there were many reasons to be bullish about the U.S. economy, despite some predictions of a negative GDP result in the first quarter and concerns about inflation.



Trump's tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico were already having the intended effect of bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the United States, he said.



Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey, editing by Ed Osmond

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.