The Spanish government wants to map out the country’s mineral resources with a particular focus on key raw materials as part of a broader plan unveiled on Tuesday to boost production and management of minerals key to the green transition.

The move is part of the European Union’s quest to ensure a supply of such minerals while reducing its dependence on China.

The Spanish plans include updating rules on mining and restoration of mining areas, as well as increasing recycling of such materials.

The plan includes dozens of measures but does not detail planned investments.

An Energy Ministry spokesperson declined to comment when asked about estimated investments tied to the plan.

An Energy Ministry source said investments largely depends on this year’s budget, which has yet to be presented by the government and approved in the lower house.

