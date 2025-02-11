At least 11 large projects in the energy and mining sector are being planned in Argentina following economic reforms by President Javier Milei’s administration that aims to increase production and revenue from exports of key commodities, the country’s economy vice minister and head of energy said on Tuesday. Argentina can reach $13 billion in annual exports of minerals, including silver, gold and lithium if the projects move forward, from about $4 billion in current exports, Daniel Gonzalez said at the CERAWeek conference in Houston. (By Marianna Parraga; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

