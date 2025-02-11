WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox News on Wednesday that he expected U.S. gross domestic product growth to be "at least" 2% to 2.5% in the first quarter. "I'll give you an expectation that GDP growth is going to be 2, 2.5% in the first quarter, at least," Hassett said in an interview.



Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Ryan Patrick Jones

