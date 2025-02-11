JPMorgan Chase is holding a 5.36% stake in Australia’s mining conglomerate Rio Tinto for the bank’s clients, an exchange filing to the local bourse showed on Thursday.

Last week, the Anglo-Australian mining giant completed its $6.7 billion acquisition of the US-based Arcadium Lithium, as it looks to diversify away from iron ore towards critical minerals and battery metals.

Rio on Wednesday said it will raise $9 billion in US investment-grade bonds as it seeks to fund the Arcadium buyout.

(By Nikita Maria Jino; Editing by Alan Barona)