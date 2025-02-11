JPMorgan Chase is holding a 5.36% stake in Australia’s mining conglomerate Rio Tinto for the bank’s clients, an exchange filing to the local bourse showed on Thursday.
Last week, the Anglo-Australian mining giant completed its $6.7 billion acquisition of the US-based Arcadium Lithium, as it looks to diversify away from iron ore towards critical minerals and battery metals.
Rio on Wednesday said it will raise $9 billion in US investment-grade bonds as it seeks to fund the Arcadium buyout.
(By Nikita Maria Jino; Editing by Alan Barona)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.