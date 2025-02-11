LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $2.8 billion from stock funds in the week to Wednesday in the biggest weekly outflow this year, Bank of America said on Friday, in a sign of a souring of the mood in global financial markets.

The U.S. S&P 500 (.SPX), stock index has now fallen more than 10% from its recent high, putting it into correction territory, as U.S. President Donald Trump's stop-start trade wars sow uncertainty among companies and investors.

U.S. government bond funds received the biggest weekly inflow since August at $6.4 billion, BofA said in its weekly note tracking flows in and out of world markets citing figures from data provider EPFR.

BofA said this was a sign of a "risk-off" mood.

Investors pulled $2.8 billion from U.S. stock funds in particular but put $5 billion into European equities.

Real estate stocks suffered the biggest outflow since May 2022 at $1.2 billion, while high yield bond funds saw the biggest outflow in 12 weeks at $2.3 billion.

However, BofA's analysts said the move out of stocks had yet to unwind much of the $156 billion of inflows into global equity funds so far this year.

Reporting by Harry Robertson, editing by Alun John