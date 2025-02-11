Russia plans to produce at least 60,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate in 2030, the natural resources ministry said on Monday, as Moscow seeks to reduce its dependency on imports and boost production of high-capacity electric batteries.

Lithium and other critical minerals, including rare earth metals, have gained global attention in recent months, as U.S. President Donald Trump aimed to counter China’s dominance in the sector by offering production deals to Ukraine and Russia.

Lithium, a metal essential for electric vehicle production, is included on the list of 50 minerals deemed critical by the U.S. Geological Survey. Russia reported having 3.5 million tons of lithium oxide reserves.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated Russia’s lithium reserves at about 1 million tons in 2024, the world’s 14th largest. Lithium oxide has about one third of pure lithium and lithium carbonate contains about 20% of pure lithium.

“Industrial lithium production in the country will begin in 2030,” the ministry stated.

President Vladimir Putin said last month that Russia should speed up its plans to mine lithium deposits.

Demand for lithium has surged in recent years as Russian companies work on the mass production of lithium batteries and electric vehicles.

“The country has traditionally imported lithium, and it is now crucial to launch facilities swiftly and increase the extraction and processing of this strategically important resource for the economy,” the ministry added.

The ministry said it had issued exploration licenses for three major lithium deposits: Kolmozerskoye and Polmostundrovskoye in the Murmansk region in northwestern Russia, and Tastygskoye in the Tuva region, which borders Mongolia.

All three deposits and their adjacent production plants are expected to become operational by 2030, the ministry said. In 2023, Russia mined only 27 tons of lithium as a byproduct at an emerald deposit in the Ural Mountains.

Kolmozerskoye, which contains one-quarter of Russia’s known lithium reserves, is operated by Polar Lithium, a joint venture between Russian metals giant Nornickel and the state-owned nuclear energy firm Rosatom.

The private firm Arctic Lithium holds a license for Polmostundrovskoye, while Elbrusmetall-Lithium, a subsidiary of the state defence and industrial conglomerate Rostech, holds a license for Tastygskoye.

