NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks followed their European counterparts higher on Monday after mixed economic data and ahead of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the Ukraine war.

Over the weekend, U.S. strikes against Yemen's Houthi movement threatened to escalate tensions in the oil-rich Middle East, driving crude prices higher on supply fears.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were in positive territory, with weakness among the "magnificent 7" group of AI-related momentum stocks holding the tech-heavy Nasdaq's gains in check.

Trump said he would speak with Putin on Tuesday to discuss a potential Russia-Ukraine cease-fire proposal, which could alleviate some geopolitical uncertainty.

"There has been a pretty big selloff, so some sort of a rebound, is to be expected and I think that's part of what we're seeing," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. "And the prospect of Russia and Ukraine developing a ceasefire that could end up leading to a more permanent peace, it's positive for markets, not just in the US but globally."

Weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data was at least partially attributable to cheaper gasoline; a solid rebound in online receipts and an upside surprise in the core measure showed underlying consumer strength.

"We had relatively weaker than expected (retail sales) for February, which would tend to indicate less inflationary pressures that would potentially offset the effect of tariffs," Pursche added.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks are expected to convene for policy meetings this week, but are largely expected to keep to the sidelines until the ramifications of Trump's multi-front tariff war can be further assessed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 475.61 points, or 1.15%, to 41,964.18, the S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 57.39 points, or 1.01%, to 5,696.10 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 147.94 points, or 0.82%, to 17,900.33.

European shares extended their rally as Germany's debt reform plans helped to boost confidence that Europe's largest economy will increase spending and kick-start growth.

Investors were also focused on the outcome of Ukraine-Russian cease fire talks, which could translate to lower energy costs for Europe.

European stocks have handily outperformed their global counterparts so far this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX), index rose 0.79%, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index (.FTEU3), rose 18.02 points, or 0.83%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS), rose 9.40 points, or 1.12%, to 845.54.

Emerging market stocks (.MSCIEF), rose 12.97 points, or 1.16%, to 1,132.58. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS), closed higher by 1.26%, to 589.02, while Japan's Nikkei (.N225), rose 343.42 points, or 0.93%, to 37,396.52.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened amid mixed retail sales data, while shorter-dated yields rose on worries that the U.S. economy will soften while the Fed holds its restrictive policy rate steady.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0.6 basis points to 4.314%, from 4.308% late on Friday. The 30-year bond yield fell 1 basis points to 4.6045% from 4.615% late on Friday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 4.4 basis points to 4.059%, from 4.015% late on Friday.

The dollar hovered near a five-month low as uncertainties arising from Trump's trade policies weakened the greenback as other currencies, including the euro, benefited from domestic drivers.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.35% to 103.37, with the euro up 0.4% at $1.0923.

Against the Japanese yen , the dollar strengthened 0.31% to 149.06.

The Mexican peso strengthened 0.04% versus the dollar at 19.935.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.6% versus the greenback to C$1.43 per dollar.

Crude oil prices were supported by supply concerns arising from the U.S. vow to continue its attacks targeting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, while encouraging economic data from China supported the demand side of the coin.

U.S. crude rose 0.60% to settle at $67.58 per barrel, while Brent settled at $71.07 per barrel, up 0.69% on the day.

Gold gained ground, hovering around the $3,000 level it breached for the first time last week as investors focused on this week's rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.49% to $2,998.75 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.23% to $3,001.50 an ounce.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Sandra Maler