Vladimir Potanin, the head of Russian metals and mining giant Nornickel, said on Tuesday that he expects news about a copper-producing joint venture in China in the coming months.
Nornickel is in talks on a joint venture in China, with potential investments included in early financial plans for 2025-2026.
Nornickel’s management proposes not to pay dividends for 2024, Potanin said.
(By Olesya Astakhova, Anastasiya Lyrchikova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.