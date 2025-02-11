Vladimir Potanin, the head of Russian metals and mining giant Nornickel, said on Tuesday that he expects news about a copper-producing joint venture in China in the coming months.

Nornickel is in talks on a joint venture in China, with potential investments included in early financial plans for 2025-2026.

Nornickel’s management proposes not to pay dividends for 2024, Potanin said.

