Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has proposed to change its name to Valterra Platinum ahead of its planned spin-off into a standalone unit, the company said on Thursday.

The world’s top producer of platinum group metals (PGM) by volume expects to be hived off parent company Anglo American Plc by June as the global mining giant narrows its focus to energy transition metal copper and iron ore.

Amplats’ proposed new name would be put up to a shareholder vote at its annual general meeting on May 8, the company said in a statement.

The company will retain its primary listing in Johannesburg, with a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

