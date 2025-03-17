Australia’s Mineral Resources said on Monday it had resumed haulage operations on its Onslow Iron project in Western Australia following a pause after a road train accident last week.

Operations resumed on March 21 following discussions with WorkSafe WA, part of the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, about controls and risk mitigation.

The previously announced works program to upgrade the haul road continues on schedule for completion in the first quarter of 2026, the miner said.

The company’s transhipper vessel, MinRes Rosily, also commenced operations at the Port of Ashburton on March 22, increasing the Onslow Iron project’s transhipping capacity to 28 million tonnes per annum.

Mineral Resources added that its Onslow Iron volume guidance for the fiscal year 2025 remained unchanged.

