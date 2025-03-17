WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday published an interim final rule that removes a requirement for U.S. companies, citizens and other entities to report beneficial ownership information under an anti-money laundering law, narrowing the scope to foreign entities. The revision follows an announcement by the Treasury earlier this month that the Treasury will stop enforcing, opens new tab the 2021 Corporate Transparency Act on U.S. citizens and domestic entities.



Reporting by David Lawder

