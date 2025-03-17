Greek energy and metals group Metlen said on Thursday that in 2028 its production in critical mineral gallium, which is used in smartphones, will reach 50 tonnes and suffice to fully cover the European Union’s needs.

The European Commission this week published a list of 47 strategic projects, including in Greece, to boost the EU’s production of materials it deems critical for its energy transition and security. Gallium, which is also used in high-quality semiconductors, is among them.

“From 2028, Metlen will produce 50 tonnes of gallium fully covering EU demand,” Metlen’s president and chief executive officer Evangelos Mytilineos told journalists.

China, with a 98.8% share of refined gallium production, imposed restrictions on the export of the metal this year.

The Greek company, which already processes bauxite, plans to invest 300 million euros in the extraction of gallium from raw materials and hopes to expand its activity to rare-earth metal scandium and to germanium which has widespread military applications.

Commission Vice President Stephane Sejourne, who is responsible for defining the bloc’s industrial strategy, said during a visit to Metlen’s mines in Greece that EU will support the project.

“Greece can play an important role in critical minerals,” Sejourne told journalists.

(By Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by David Evans)