March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, dragged by information technology stocks, as investors shunned risky assets amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming tariffs will hurt the global economy. At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), was down 0.73% at 24,579.59 points.



Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.