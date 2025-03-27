FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Global inflation could surge in case of trade fragmentation caused by a trade war and growth is likely to take a hit, European Central Bank Isabel Schnabel said in a presentation on Wednesday. A severe disruption in global trade could push up inflation by several percentage points in the initial years while 'mild decoupling' would have an impact below 1%, which could take years to dissipate, Schnabel said in her slides.



"Trade fragmentation is structurally harmful for economic growth and inflation," she said. Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

