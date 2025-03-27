April 4 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that stablecoins are a good thing for the nation’s payment system, but he doubts the financial system can support a large number of these assets.
“I'll say I'm a personal, big advocate of stable coins,” Waller said at an event held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. “I have been saying this for over three-plus years now, about how this could bring competition, efficiency and speed into the payment system.”
But he added, “Do I think there's going be 100 stable coins circulating after legislation happens? I don't think so.”
Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Leslie Adler
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.