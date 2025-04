NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Hedge funds across the world on Thursday sold global equities on a net basis at largest 1-day amount since 2010 amid a market meltdown, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients on Friday. The bank said portfolio managers mainly added bets against stocks on Thursday, although they also ditched long positions.



