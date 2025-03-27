Zambia’s copper output is forecast to rise to about 1 million tons this year from about 820,000 metric tons produced last year, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said in a statement.

Copper output in Africa’s second-largest producer of the metal is being boosted by revival of mines including Lubambe, Luanshya and Kalengwa, Musokotwane said.

The Zambian government aims to raise output of the metal to about 3 million tons over the decade even though it struggled to reach the 1 million ton output target over the years. Companies, including First Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold, are pouring billions of dollars to ramp up production at mines in the country.

