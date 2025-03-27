Zambia’s copper output is forecast to rise to about 1 million tons this year from about 820,000 metric tons produced last year, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said in a statement.
Copper output in Africa’s second-largest producer of the metal is being boosted by revival of mines including Lubambe, Luanshya and Kalengwa, Musokotwane said.
The Zambian government aims to raise output of the metal to about 3 million tons over the decade even though it struggled to reach the 1 million ton output target over the years. Companies, including First Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold, are pouring billions of dollars to ramp up production at mines in the country.
(By Chris Mfula and Felix Njini; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.