OTTAWA, April 7 (Reuters) - The probability of a U.S. recession has risen significantly thanks to President Donald Trump's tariffs and that will have a major negative effect on the Canadian economy, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday. Carney also told a televised news conference he had spoken to Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Monday about turmoil in the markets and expressed confidence in both men.



Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.