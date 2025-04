TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan and Canada, which is this year's chair of the G7 developed economies, have agreed to cooperate to maintain stability in financial markets and the global financial system, Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. In a phone meeting on Wednesday, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and his Canadian counterpart, Francois-Philippe Champagne, shared concerns over the series of tariffs implemented by the U.S. government, the ministry said in a statement.



Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Bernadette Baum

